Abstract

While significant progress has been achieved in utilizing remote sensing technologies for landslide investigation in China, there remains a notable gap in consolidating information on applicable conditions, application stages, and workflows across various remote sensing methodologies. This paper proposes a comprehensive framework for active landslide detection, incorporating multiple stages and data sources, successfully implemented in a vast region of southwestern China. Furthermore, detailed discussions are provided on the effects of the geometric distortion, land cover type, and various InSAR methods on the accuracy of active landslide identification results. Additionally, the paper delves into the advantages of integrated remote sensing technology in active landslide investigation, encompassing the assessment of current landslide activity status, precise delineation of boundaries, identification of different deformation stages, and determination of damage patterns. Through comprehensive analysis of multisource data, it enhances understanding of the active landslide process, ultimately contributing to the mitigation of casualties and property damage.

Language: en