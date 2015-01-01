Abstract

OBJECTIVES: There is little global evidence about how physicians become abortion clinicians or advocates. We describe the ideological trajectories of self-identified pro-choice female Mexican doctors and the factors that made them become pro-choice. STUDY DESIGN: In this qualitative study we conducted semi-structured interviews with members of the Mexican Network of Female Pro-choice Physicians (Red de Médicas por el Derecho a Decidir - México). Participants came from 8 diverse states in Mexico. We used a feminist epistemology approach and analyzed data using inductive coding as well as a priori categories (becoming pro-choice, trajectories, and training).



RESULTS: We included 24 female pro-choice physicians. We identified five intersecting factors that influenced becoming pro-choice: feminism, personal experiences, confrontation with the inequalities and violence that women experience, role models, and routine exposure to abortion care. Participants described three ideological trajectories: being pro-choice before studying medicine, not having a specific opinion, and changing from "pro-life" to "pro-choice". Participants described an absence of abortion training in medical schools or stigmatizing training, and the use of alternative training sources.



CONCLUSION: In the absence of training on abortion during the medical education, a combination of intersecting personal as well as work-related experience may turn doctors in to pro-choice abortion clinicians and/or advocates. Training on abortion care in medical education and stigma reduction in Mexican society is essential. The findings of this study may be used to develop comprehensive medical curricula as well as strategies directed at doctors in who have never received training on abortion care, such as promoting interactions between doctors and non-medical abortion providers, education on inequalities and violence against women, moving beyond a public health to a human rights and gender perspective, and exposure to routine safe abortion care. IMPLICATIONS: Mexican female doctors become pro-choice clinicians who provide abortion care and/or advocates in spite of their medical education.

