Choudry M, Bullo SO, Tabuena CY, Tagaytay TGM. Trauma Surg. Acute Care Open 2024; 9(1): e001404.

(Copyright © 2024, The author(s) and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/tsaco-2024-001404

38666010

PMC11043711

This was a case of an adult patient in their late 50s, who came in ~4 hours post-injury with a self-inflicted stab wound at the epigastric region, with a hunting knife-in situ (figure 1). He was referred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, a tertiary institution with a trauma center. At the emergency room, the patient arrived with stable vital signs, with a knife-in-situ at the epigastric region, but with no signs of acute abdomen. To avoid delays and stabilize the knife, only an abdominal X-ray was done to estimate the depth of the penetration. The abdominal series (figure 2) showed that the depth of the knife was 9.91 cm. The knife was stabilized to prevent any further injury.
Language: en

abdominal injuries; general surgery; laparotomy; Wounds, Penetrating

