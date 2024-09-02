|
Citation
|
Yokoyama H, Kitano Y. Geriatrics (Basel) 2024; 9(2).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38667521
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Identifying older adults with a high risk of falling and providing them with appropriate intervention are vital measures for preventing fall incidents. Scholars report that oral frailty, a decline in oral function, is related to physical function; thus, it bears a potential association with fall risks. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between fall incidents and the status of physical and oral frailty among a sample of residents in Osaka Prefecture.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
fall incidents; habitual exercise; health app; older health; oral frailty; primary healthcare; web-based survey