Van Gent JM, Clements TW, Lubkin DE, Kaminski CW, Bates JK, Sandoval M, Puzio TJ, Cotton BA. Trauma Surg. Acute Care Open 2024; 9(1): e001297.

(Copyright © 2024, The author(s) and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/tsaco-2023-001297

38666014

PMC11043729

OBJECTIVE: Venous thromboembolism (VTE) risk reduction strategies include early initiation of chemoprophylaxis, reducing missed doses, weight-based dosing and dose adjustment using anti-Xa levels. We hypothesized that time to initiation of chemoprophylaxis would be the strongest modifiable risk for VTE, even after adjusting for competing risk factors.

METHODS: A prospectively maintained trauma registry was queried for patients admitted July 2017-October 2021 who were 18 years and older and received emergency release blood products. Patients with deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism (VTE) were compared to those without (no VTE). Door-to-prophylaxis was defined as time from hospital arrival to first dose of VTE chemoprophylaxis (hours). Univariate and multivariate analyses were then performed between the two groups.

RESULTS: 2047 patients met inclusion (106 VTE, 1941 no VTE). There were no differences in baseline or demographic data. VTE patients had higher injury severity score (29 vs 24), more evidence of shock by arrival lactate (4.6 vs 3.9) and received more post-ED transfusions (8 vs 2 units); all p<0.05. While there was no difference in need for enoxaparin dose adjustment or missed doses, door-to-prophylaxis time was longer in the VTE group (35 vs 25 hours; p=0.009). On multivariate logistic regression analysis, every hour delay from time of arrival increased likelihood of VTE by 1.5% (OR 1.015, 95% CI 1.004 to 1.023, p=0.004).

CONCLUSION: The current retrospective study of severely injured patients with trauma who required emergency release blood products found that increased door-to-prophylaxis time was significantly associated with an increased likelihood for VTE. Chemoprophylaxis initiation is one of the few modifiable risk factors available to combat VTE, therefore early initiation is paramount. Similar to door-to-balloon time in treating myocardial infarction and door-to-tPA time in stroke, "door-to-prophylaxis time" should be considered as a hospital metric for prevention of VTE in trauma. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III, retrospective study with up to two negative criteria.


metric; Prophylaxis; quality improvement; Venous thromboembolism

