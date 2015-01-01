Abstract

Parkinson's disease (PD) carries substantial psychosocial burden. Using a database of responses by people with PD reporting up to five "most bothersome problems," we identified 225 fear-based verbatims, which were organized using the framework method into 26 categories. Commonly-reported fears included uncertainty of progression (n = 60, 26.7%), fear of future cognitive impairment (n = 24, 10.7%) and fear of becoming a burden on others (n = 23, 10.2%). Fears in PD are wide-ranging and can constitute the most bothersome aspect of the condition. These data can be used to design interventions to lessen the psychosocial burden of PD.

Language: en