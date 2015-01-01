|
Citation
|
Mantri S, Purks JL, Kinel D, Arbatti L, Hosamath A, Allen A, Amara A, Anderson K, Chahine LM, Eberly S, Mathur S, Standaert D, Oakes D, Weintraub D, Shoulson I, Marras C. J. Parkinsons Dis. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, IOS Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38669556
|
Abstract
|
Parkinson's disease (PD) carries substantial psychosocial burden. Using a database of responses by people with PD reporting up to five "most bothersome problems," we identified 225 fear-based verbatims, which were organized using the framework method into 26 categories. Commonly-reported fears included uncertainty of progression (n = 60, 26.7%), fear of future cognitive impairment (n = 24, 10.7%) and fear of becoming a burden on others (n = 23, 10.2%). Fears in PD are wide-ranging and can constitute the most bothersome aspect of the condition. These data can be used to design interventions to lessen the psychosocial burden of PD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Parkinson’s disease; qualitative; quality of life