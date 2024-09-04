Abstract

When humanoid robots work in human environments, they are prone to falling. However, when there are objects around that can be utilized, humanoid robots can leverage them to achieve balance. To address this issue, this paper established the state equation of a robot using a variable height-inverted pendulum model and implemented online trajectory optimization using model predictive control. For the arms' optimal joint angles during movement, this paper took the distributed polygon method to calculate the arm postures. To ensure that the robot reached the target position smoothly and rapidly during its motion, this paper adopts a whole-body motion control approach, establishing a cost function for multi-objective constraints on the robot's movement. These constraints include whole-body dynamics, center of mass constraints, arm's end effector constraints, friction constraints, and center of pressure constraints. In the simulation, four sets of methods were compared, and the experimental results indicate that compared to free fall motion, adopting the method proposed in this paper reduces the maximum acceleration of the robot when it touches the wall to 69.1 m/s(2), effectively reducing the impact force upon landing. Finally, in the actual experiment, we positioned the robot 0.85 m away from the wall and applied a forward pushing force. We observed that the robot could stably land on the wall, and the impact force was within the range acceptable to the robot, confirming the practical effectiveness of the proposed method.

Language: en