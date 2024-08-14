Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the evolving field of maxillofacial surgery, integrating advanced technologies like Large Language Models (LLMs) into medical practices, especially for trauma triage, presents a promising yet largely unexplored potential. This study aimed to evaluate the feasibility of using LLMs for triaging complex maxillofacial trauma cases by comparing their performance against the expertise of a tertiary referral center.



METHODS: Utilizing a comprehensive review of patient records in a tertiary referral center over a year-long period, standardized prompts detailing patient demographics, injury characteristics, and medical histories were created. These prompts were used to assess the triage suggestions of ChatGPT 4.0 and Google GEMINI against the center's recommendations, supplemented by evaluating the AI's performance using the QAMAI and AIPI questionnaires.



RESULTS: The results in 10 cases of major maxillofacial trauma indicated moderate agreement rates between LLM recommendations and the referral center, with some variances in the suggestion of appropriate examinations (70% ChatGPT and 50% GEMINI) and treatment plans (60% ChatGPT and 45% GEMINI). Notably, the study found no statistically significant differences in several areas of the questionnaires, except in the diagnosis accuracy (GEMINI: 3.30, ChatGPT: 2.30; p = 0.032) and relevance of the recommendations (GEMINI: 2.90, ChatGPT: 3.50; p = 0.021). A Spearman correlation analysis highlighted significant correlations within the two questionnaires, specifically between the QAMAI total score and AIPI treatment scores (rho = 0.767, p = 0.010).



CONCLUSIONS: This exploratory investigation underscores the potential of LLMs in enhancing clinical decision making for maxillofacial trauma cases, indicating a need for further research to refine their application in healthcare settings.

Language: en