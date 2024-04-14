|
Citation
|
Sammut-Scerri C, Vetere A. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2024; 14(4).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38667129
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Most of the literature that has looked at children's relationships with their parents in the domestic violence context has focused solely on the children's relationship with one parent or is studied from the perspective of one parent, usually the mother. Sibling relationships in the same context are also under-studied. This paper explores in more detail the complexity of children's relationships with their mothers, fathers, and siblings over time from the perspective of adult women and survivors of childhood domestic violence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adult women; complexity; domestic violence; grounded theory; love; parent-child relationships; parents; qualitative research; recollections; siblings