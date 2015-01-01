Abstract

Coping with distracting inputs during goal-directed behavior is a common challenge, especially when stopping ongoing responses. The neural basis for this remains debated. Our study explores this using a conflict-modulation Stop Signal task, integrating group independent component analysis (group-ICA), multivariate pattern analysis (MVPA), and EEG source localization analysis. Consistent with previous findings, we show that stopping performance is better in congruent (nonconflicting) trials than in incongruent (conflicting) trials. Conflict effects in incongruent trials compromise stopping more due to the need for the reconfiguration of stimulus-response (S-R) mappings. These cognitive dynamics are reflected by four independent neural activity patterns (ICA), each coding representational content (MVPA). It is shown that each component was equally important in predicting behavioral outcomes. The data support an emerging idea that perception-action integration in action-stopping involves multiple independent neural activity patterns. One pattern relates to the precuneus (BA 7) and is involved in attention and early S-R processes. Of note, three other independent neural activity patterns were associated with the insular cortex (BA13) in distinct time windows. These patterns reflect a role in early attentional selection but also show the reiterated processing of representational content relevant for stopping in different S-R mapping contexts. Moreover, the insular cortex's role in automatic versus complex response selection in relation to stopping processes is shown. Overall, the insular cortex is depicted as a brain hub, crucial for response selection and cancellation across both straightforward (automatic) and complex (conditional) S-R mappings, providing a neural basis for general cognitive accounts on action control.

Language: en