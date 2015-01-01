Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual assault (SA) poses a threat to all areas of contemporary society. Although older individuals represent a vulnerable demographic, a considerable gap exists in the literature regarding the context in which older individuals experience SA. This study aims to provide a comprehensive description of older individuals' attendances at the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit (SATU) network in the Republic of Ireland.



METHODS: A 7-year national cross-sectional study was performed to analyse the attendances of older people (≥65 years old) to the SATU network, and to compare them with younger attendances (<65 years old), with a more in-depth subset analysis of Dublin SATU attendances.



RESULTS: During the study period, there were 6478 attendances to the SATU network, of which 0.93 % (n = 60) were older people. These included 59 females and 1 male, with the average age of 76.05 years ± 8.16. Forensic examinations were performed in 81.7 %, with the majority seeking assistance within 7 days (80 %). Comparison of older (≥65 years) and younger (<65 years) attendees revealed older individuals were more uncertain whether a sexual assault had occurred (35.5 % vs. 14.4 %, p < 0.001) but more likely to report the incident to the police (78.3 % vs. 64.3 %, p = 0.02). Assault by a person in authority was significantly more common in older age groups (11.7 % vs. 1.8 %, p < 0.001). Older individuals were significantly more likely to be assaulted in their own home (33.3 % vs. 21.5 p < 0.03) or in 'other-indoors' settings (e.g. nursing home/hospital) (43.3 % vs. 23.4 % p < 0.001). They were less likely to be assaulted in the assailant's home (5.0 % vs. 22.9 %, p < 0.001) or outdoors (5.0 % vs. 19.7 %, p = 0.004). In our subset analysis of 19 cases, 73.7 % occurred in healthcare facilities, 63.2 % had dementia, and 42.1 % were care dependent. Genital injuries were present in 44.4 % of patients and extra-genital injuries in 22.2 %.



CONCLUSION: Unique patterns are evident in sexual assault experienced by older people, underscoring the necessity for tailored interventions and effective support systems for reporting and addressing this vulnerable demographic. This is especially crucial in healthcare environments, where a notable proportion of cases occur, frequently involving individuals with dementia and requiring care assistance.

Language: en