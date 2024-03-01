SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Strouphauer E, Moss N, Hardy M, Gordon M, Coverdale J. J. Pediatr. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jpedsurg.2024.03.059

38670832

In the United States, the average entry age into the commercial sex industry is 12-14 years. Human trafficking victims, often lured with fraudulent, false promises of lucrative jobs or relationships, coercion by emotional manipulation tactics, may be subjected to various forms of force, including physical and sexual violence, which may be wielded by traffickers to maintain control. Individuals younger than 18 years involved in prostitution or commercial sexual exploitation with or without forced, fraud, or coercion are considered victims of human trafficking by US federal law [ [1]
]. Once trafficked, victims typically face an average lifespan of seven years after initiation, often succumbing prematurely to severe health consequences, stress exacerbated by extreme societal margination, suicide, and trauma...


