SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hwang S, Hughes TD, Niznik J, Ferreri SP. Pharmacy (Basel) 2024; 12(2): e62.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/pharmacy12020062

PMID

38668088

Abstract

Opioids remain commonly prescribed in older adults, despite the known association with falls and fall-related injuries. This retrospective cohort study sought to determine the association of opioid use and falls in older adult opioid users. Using a one-year lookback period in electronic health records, daily morphine milligram equivalents (MMEs) were calculated using prescription orders. Fall history was based on patient self-reporting. A receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve was used to identify the threshold of average daily MMEs at which the likelihood of falls was increased. Older opioid users were most often women and White, with 30% having fallen in the prior year. In ROC analyses (n = 590), the threshold where fall risk increased was 37 MMEs (p = 0.07). Older adults prescribed more than 37 MMEs daily may be at increased fall risk and should be targeted for deprescribing interventions. Additionally, analysis on patient characteristics and covariates suggest that sex, age, COPD, sleep apnea, cancer, and psychiatric conditions may indicate an increased risk of falls in older adults taking chronic opioids (p < 0.05). Multifactorial interventions may be needed to modify fall risk beyond medication use alone.


Language: en

Keywords

falls; morphine milligram equivalent; older adults; opioids

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print