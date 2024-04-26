Abstract

In the signal analysis context, the entropy concept can characterize signal properties for detecting anomalies or non-representative behaviors in fiscal systems. In motor fault detection theory, entropy can measure disorder or uncertainty, aiding in detecting and classifying faults or abnormal operation conditions. This is especially relevant in industrial processes, where early motor fault detection can prevent progressive damage, operational interruptions, or potentially dangerous situations. The study of motor fault detection based on entropy theory holds significant academic relevance too, effectively bridging theoretical frameworks with industrial exigencies. As industrial sectors progress, applying entropy-based methodologies becomes indispensable for ensuring machinery integrity based on control and monitoring systems. This academic endeavor enhances the understanding of signal processing methodologies and accelerates progress in artificial intelligence and other modern knowledge areas. A wide variety of entropy-based methods have been employed for motor fault detection. This process involves assessing the complexity of measured signals from electrical motors, such as vibrations or stator currents, to form feature vectors. These vectors are then fed into artificial-intelligence-based classifiers to distinguish between healthy and faulty motor signals. This paper discusses some recent references to entropy methods and a summary of the most relevant results reported for fault detection over the last 10 years.

