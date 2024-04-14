|
Citation
|
Harris JI, Dunlap S, Xanthos D, Pyne JM, Hermes E, Griffin BJ, Kondrath SR, Kim SY, Golden KB, Cooney NJ, Usset TJ. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2024; 14(4).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38667079
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Moral injury syndrome (MIS) is a mental health (MH) problem that substantially affects resilience; the presence of MIS reduces responsiveness to psychotherapy and increases suicide risk. Evidence-based treatment for MIS is available; however, it often goes untreated. This project uses principles of the Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research (CFIR) to assess barriers and facilitators to the implementation of Building Spiritual Strength (BSS), a multi-disciplinary treatment for MIS. Interviews were conducted with chaplains and mental health providers who had completed BSS facilitator training at six sites in the VA. Data were analyzed using the Hamilton Rapid Turnaround method.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research; dissemination; implementation; moral injury; moral injury syndrome; qualitative research; spirituality; spiritually integrated care; veterans