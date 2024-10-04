Abstract

Taiwan, frequently affected by extreme weather causing phenomena such as earthquakes and typhoons, faces a high incidence of rockfall disasters due to its largely mountainous terrain. These disasters have led to numerous casualties, government compensation cases, and significant transportation safety impacts. According to the National Science and Technology Center for Disaster Reduction records from 2010 to 2022, 421 out of 866 soil and rock disasters occurred in eastern Taiwan, causing traffic disruptions due to rockfalls. Since traditional sensors of disaster detectors only record changes after a rockfall, there is no system in place to detect rockfalls as they occur. To combat this, a rockfall detection and tracking system using deep learning and image processing technology was developed. This system includes a real-time image tracking and recognition system that integrates YOLO and image processing technology. It was trained on a self-collected dataset of 2490 high-resolution RGB images. The system's performance was evaluated on 30 videos featuring various rockfall scenarios. It achieved a mean Average Precision (mAP50) of 0.845 and mAP50-95 of 0.41, with a processing time of 125 ms. Tested on advanced hardware, the system proves effective in quickly tracking and identifying hazardous rockfalls, offering a significant advancement in disaster management and prevention.

