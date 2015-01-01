|
Regnoli GM, Tiano G, De Rosa B. Eur. J. Investig. Health Psychol. Educ. 2024; 14(4): 838-855.
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
38667809
The Russian-Ukrainian conflict is affecting mental health even in communities that are not directly involved in the war; added to this is the escalating conflict in the Middle East and its dangerous spread, which brings the war back to the center of the contemporary social and economic horizon. The present study aims to explore the psychological impact of war in a sample of 310 Italian young adults (18-30 years; M = 22.0; SD = 2.6) while exploring the relationship between Fear of War and psychological distress and evaluating the mediating effects of Future Anxiety and Intolerance of Uncertainty in this relation.
fear of war; future anxiety; intolerance of uncertainty; mental health; young adults