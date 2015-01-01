Abstract

Snakebite envenomation (SBE) is a public health issue in sub-Saharan countries. Antivenom is the only etiological treatment. Excellent tolerance is essential in managing SBE successfully. This study aimed to evaluate tolerance of Inoserp(TM) PAN-AFRICA (IPA). It was conducted on fourteen sites across Cameroon. IPA was administered intravenously and repeated at the same dose every two hours if needed. Early and late tolerance was assessed by the onset of clinical signs within two hours and at a visit two weeks or more after the first IPA administration, respectively. Over 20 months, 447 patients presenting with a snakebite were included. One dose of IPA was administered to 361 patients and repeated at least once in 106 patients. No significant difference was shown between the proportion of adverse events in patients who received IPA (266/361, 73.7%) and those who did not (69/85, 81.2%) (p = 0.95). Adverse reactions, probably attributable to IPA, were identified in four (1.1%) patients, including one severe (angioedema) and three mild. All these reactions resolved favorably. None of the serious adverse events observed in twelve patients were attributed to IPA. No signs of late intolerance were observed in 302 patients. Tolerance appears to be satisfactory. The availability of effective and well-tolerated antivenoms would reduce the duration of treatment and prevent most disabilities and/or deaths.

