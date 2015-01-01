|
Bali S, Sembiah S, Burman J. Indian J. Community Med. 2024; 49(2): 386-391.
(Copyright © 2024, Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine, Publisher MedKnow)
38665458
BACKGROUND: Gender-based violence (GBV) is a global public health concern. India's socio-cultural and regional diversity poses challenges for obtaining accurate and comprehensive indicators of gender-based violence. This study aimed to explore the prevalence and predictors of GBV among adolescents. This was a community-based cross-sectional study conducted among adolescents aged 10 to 19 years in six districts of Madhya Pradesh, the central part of India, from December 2017 to 2019.
Adolescence; gender; violence