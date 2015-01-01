Abstract

BACKGROUND: Gender-based violence (GBV) is a global public health concern. India's socio-cultural and regional diversity poses challenges for obtaining accurate and comprehensive indicators of gender-based violence. This study aimed to explore the prevalence and predictors of GBV among adolescents. This was a community-based cross-sectional study conducted among adolescents aged 10 to 19 years in six districts of Madhya Pradesh, the central part of India, from December 2017 to 2019.



METHODS AND MATERIAL: GBV was assessed using a validated questionnaire adapted from a nationwide survey. Data were analyzed using SPSS (version 16.0). Logistic regression analysis was performed to identify factors associated with GBV.



RESULTS: The study revealed that 10.4% of adolescents were victims of GBV. The multi-variable logistic regression showed that girls were at higher risk (odds ratio = 5.7) of facing GBV. Other significant factors associated with GBV included older adolescents (15-19 years old), those belonging to scheduled caste/tribal areas, those whose mothers were literate, those who had a boyfriend/girlfriend, and those who justified wife beating.



CONCLUSION: GBV is a serious public health problem among adolescents, with one in every 10 adolescents experiencing GBV. It is essential to instil awareness of gender-equal norms from early childhood and within households. Implementing violence prevention policies and strategies in educational and work institutions, as well as at the community level, is crucial.

