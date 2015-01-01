|
Donahue S, Chaudhry B, McMorrow C, Daly M, Cook SB, Brian M, Feairheller DL. Int. J. Exerc. Sci. 2024; 17(4): 285-297.
(Copyright © 2024, Western Kentucky University)
38665856
Tactical populations face increased risk on the job, and it is known that firefighters have high levels of cardiac-related death. Aerobic fitness is a modifiable cardiac risk factor, but many fire stations lack the proper equipment to easily assess aerobic fitness levels of their firefighters. Additionally, many fire stations lack wellness programs to hold firefighters accountable for maintaining their fitness levels.
aerobic capacity; Firefighter; fitness assessment; maximal fitness; submaximal fitness