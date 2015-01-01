Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Research has shown that combining different evidence-based PTSD treatments for patients with PTSD in an intensive inpatient format seems to be a promising approach to enhance efficiency and reduce generally high dropout rates.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the effectiveness of an intensive six-day outpatient trauma-focused treatment for patients with PTSD.



METHOD: Data from 146 patients (89.7% female, mean age = 36.79, SD = 11.31) with PTSD due to multiple traumatization were included in the analyses. The treatment programme consisted of six days of treatment within two weeks, with two daily individual 90-minute trauma-focused sessions (prolonged exposure and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing), one hour of exercise, and one hour of psychoeducation. All participants experienced multiple traumas, and 85.6% reported one or more comorbid psychiatric disorders. PTSD symptoms and diagnoses were assessed with the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5 (CAPS-5), and self-reported symptoms were assessed with the PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5).



RESULTS: A significant decline in PTSD symptoms (CAPS-5 and PCL-5) from pretreatment to one-month follow-up (Cohen's d = 1.13 and 1.59) was observed and retained at six-month follow-up (Cohen's d = 1.47 and 1.63). After one month, 52.4% of the patients no longer met the diagnostic criteria for PTSD (CAPS-5). The Reliable Change Index (RCI) shows that 73.9% of patients showed improvement on the CAPS-5 and 77.61% on the PCL-5. Additionally, 21.77% (CAPS-5) and 20.0% (PCL-5) showed no change, while 4.84% (CAPS-5) and 2.96% (PCL-5) showed symptom worsening.



DISCUSSION: The results show that an intensive outpatient trauma treatment programme, including two evidence-based trauma-focused treatments, exercise, and psychoeducation, is effective for patients suffering from PTSD as a result of multiple traumatization. Subsequent research should focus on more controlled studies comparing the treatment programme with other intensive trauma treatments and less frequent routine treatment.

