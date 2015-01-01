|
Citation
Lisenby A. Estate planning and community property law journal ;; Sheridan Publishing ;; Texas Tech University S 2024; (CLE): 1-35.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The Gun Control Act of 1968 criminalizes possession of firearms or ammunition by anyone belonging to a class identified in 18 U.S.C. Section 922(g) as a measure to reduce violent crime. Though people with a firearms disability lose the right of possession, such individuals still retain ownership rights and have a legal interest in property they may own. While the law arises from the Constitution's grant of congressional authority to regulate items transferred through interstate commerce, Section 922(g) violates due process by failing to provide a mechanism of legal compliance. The language of the statute and common law principles of possession leave people who still possess firearms at the time of their disability stuck between violating the law by either retaining actual possession of prohibited items or constructively possessing the property during a transfer. This oversight in the statute violates the property rights of those who still retain a legal ownership interest in prohibited items, and spouses without a legal disability lose the ability to manage property in jurisdictions recognizing community property.
Language: en