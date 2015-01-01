Abstract

This article describes the effectiveness of an unmanned underwater vehicle (underwater drone) in searching for drowned people in reservoirs and the impact of an underwater drone on the production of forensic medical examination in drowning.The article considers the norms of legislation that regulate the procedure for using an underwater drone in the criminalistic support of crime investigations.This study considered the norms of legislation that regulate the use of scientific and technical means in criminology and scientific publications of researchers in the field of forensic medical examination. A SWOT analysis of the use of an underwater drone to improve the quality of crime investigation was performed. The results of the study revealed the positive and negative aspects of the use of an underwater drone in investigations.Based on the results of generalization of scientific papers and analysis of the use of scientific and technical means in the activities of law enforcement agencies in foreign countries, the use of an underwater drone for examining corpses in water was proposed. An underwater drone can reach places inaccessible to humans and help identify key details of the crime. During investigation of drowning crimes, underwater drones enables the analysis of the condition of the victim's body without bringing it to the surface, which facilitates further investigation.



water, inspection, underwater drone, corpse, drowned man, expertise



В статье сообщается об эффективности беспилотного подводного аппарата (подводный дрон) в поиске утонувших в водоёмах людей, а также влияние подводного дрона на производство судебно-медицинской экспертизы при утоплении.



В работе рассматриваются нормы законодательства, регулирующие порядок применения подводного дрона в процессе криминалистического обеспечения расследований преступлений. Подробно разбираются нормы законодательства, регулирующие порядок применения научно-технических средств в криминалистике, научные публикации исследователей в области судебно-медицинской экспертизы. Проведён SWOT-анализ применения подводного дрона с целью повышения качества расследования преступлений. По результатам исследования определены положительные и отрицательные стороны применения подводного дрона в следственных действиях.



По результатам обобщения научных трудов, анализа применения научно-технических средств в деятельности правоохранительных органов зарубежных стран авторы предлагают использование подводного дрона для осмотра трупа в воде. Подводный дрон может достичь недоступных для человека мест, и помочь выявить ключевые детали преступления. В ходе расследования преступлений по фактам утопления они играют особую роль, так как позволяют проанализировать состояние тела жертвы без необходимости поднятия его на поверхность, что облегчает дальнейшее расследование.



вода, осмотр, подводный дрон, труп, утопленник, экспертиза

