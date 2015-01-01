Abstract

Exposure to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) is related to higher morbidity and mortality among adolescents. The present study analyzed the independent and cumulative effects of ACE exposure on the likelihood of PTSD and a CPSTD diagnosis in Ugandan adolescents. A sample of 401 schoolchildren participated in the study. The primary aim was to collect information on ACEs, PTSD, CPTSD, and attachment styles among adolescents living in different countries. It was found that exposure to 2-3 ACEs and exposure to 4-5 ACEs were significantly associated with PTSD diagnosis, while exposure to sexual abuse, bullying, threats of violence, and near-drowning were significantly related to CPTSD diagnosis. Fearful attachment style was significantly associated with PTSD diagnosis. The results propose that biological, psychological, and social issues interact and contribute to the differential prevalence of ACE, attachment styles, and PTSD/CPTSD. This study underscores the importance of addressing childhood-averse and traumatic experiences as a public health priority in Uganda.

