SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bliuc AM, Hamilton T, Muntele D. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1290065.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyg.2024.1290065

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Society is often deeply divided across fault lines caused by dissent on important social issues such as global warming, immigration, gun control, and gender equality (Abramowitz & Saunders, 2008;Ramos et al., 2015). How we position ourselves in relation to such issues creates ideologically opposed campsthat is, psychological groups based on contrastive collective narratives about important aspects of social reality (Bliuc et al., 2020;2021).Ideologically opposed camps are underpinned by a group consciousness (Duncan, 2012)


Language: en

Keywords

#metoo movement; collective action; Dissent; Intragroup processes; Social identity; Social Movements

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print