Abstract

The use of the Bayes factor as a metric for the assessment of the probative value of forensic scientific evidence is largely supported by recommended standards in different disciplines. The application of Bayesian networks enables the consideration of problems of increasing complexity. The lack of a widespread consensus concerning key aspects of evidence evaluation and interpretation, such as the adequacy of a probabilistic framework for handling uncertainty or the method by which conclusions regarding how the strength of the evidence should be reported to a court, has meant the role of the Bayes factor in the administration of criminal justice has come under increasing challenge in recent years. We review the many advantages the Bayes factor has as an approach to the evaluation and interpretation of evidence.

