SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cao X. South. Comm. J. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/1041794X.2024.2345095

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Using memes on two political issues, an online experiment was conducted among a convenience sample of American adults to explore people's reactions to political internet memes and the memes' impacts on political opinions while considering the moderating role of political party identification. It found that memes on immigration had a significant main effect on opinions but those on gun control did not. Nonetheless, the memes on both issues produced more meme-consistent thoughts among partisans whose party shares the memes' views than among those whose party opposes the memes' views. Moreover, the memes supporting one's party's views had significant positive impacts on political opinions; but those challenging one's party's views had little impact. The political implications of these findings are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Motivated reasoning; political internet memes; political party identification; political polarization; public opinion

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print