Mahe K, Benzakoun J, Dédouit F, Ben Salem D, Gorincour G, Dumousset E, Vincent F, Ducloyer M. Archives of Legal Medicine 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1016/j.aolm.2024.200482

We present an example of the typical positive images of drowning on post-mortem computed tomography before discussing the relevance of each of them for the diagnosis of drowning in a forensic setting.


Drowning; Post-mortem computed tomography; Sinus filling

