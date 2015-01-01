CONTACT US: Contact info
Mahe K, Benzakoun J, Dédouit F, Ben Salem D, Gorincour G, Dumousset E, Vincent F, Ducloyer M. Archives of Legal Medicine 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
We present an example of the typical positive images of drowning on post-mortem computed tomography before discussing the relevance of each of them for the diagnosis of drowning in a forensic setting.
Drowning; Post-mortem computed tomography; Sinus filling