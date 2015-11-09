Abstract

BACKGROUND: Individuals with substance use disorders (SUDs) frequently use acute hospital services. The Navigation Services to Avoid Rehospitalization (NavSTAR) trial found that a patient navigation intervention for hospitalized patients with comorbid SUDs reduced subsequent inpatient admissions compared to treatment-as-usual (TAU).



METHODS: This secondary analysis extends previous findings from the NavSTAR trial by examining whether selected patient characteristics independently predicted hospital service utilization and moderated the effect of the NavSTAR intervention. Participants were 400 medical/surgical hospital patients with comorbid SUDs. We analyzed 30- and 90-day inpatient readmissions (one or more readmissions) and cumulative incidence of inpatient admissions through 12 months using multivariable logistic and negative binomial regression, respectively.



RESULTS: Consistent with primary findings and controlling for patient factors, NavSTAR participants were less likely than TAU participants to be readmitted within 30 (P = 0.001) and 90 (P = 0.03) days and had fewer total readmissions over 12 months (P = 0.008). Hospitalization in the previous year (P < 0.001) was associated with cumulative readmissions over 12 months, whereas Medicaid insurance (P = 0.03) and index diagnoses of infection (P = 0.001) and injuries, poisonings, or procedural complications (P = 0.004) were associated with fewer readmissions. None of the selected covariates moderated the effect of the NavSTAR intervention.



CONCLUSIONS: Previous findings showed that patient navigation could reduce repeat hospital admissions among patients with comorbid SUDs. Several patient factors were independently associated with readmission. Future research should investigate risk factors for hospital readmission among patients with comorbid SUDs to optimize interventions.



TRIAL REGISTRATION: NIH ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02599818, Registered November 9, 2015 https://classic. CLINICALTRIALS: gov/ct2/show/NCT02599818.

