Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous studies suggest increased abdominal girth in obese individuals provides a "cushion effect," against severe abdominal trauma. In comparison, the unique anatomic/physiological condition of pregnancy, such as the upward displacement of organs by an expanding uterus, may decrease risk of abdominal injury. However, increased overall blood volume and vascularity of organs during pregnancy raise concerns for increased bleeding and potentially more severe injuries. Therefore, this study aimed to elucidate whether the "cushion effect" observed in obese patients extends to pregnant trauma patients (PTPs). We hypothesized a lower risk of blunt solid organ injury (BSOI) (liver, spleen, and kidney) in pregnant vs non-pregnant blunt trauma patients.



METHODS: The 2020-2021 Trauma Quality Improvement Program was queried for all female blunt trauma patients (age<50 years) involved in motor vehicle collisions (MVCs). We compared pregnant vs non-pregnant patients. The primary outcomes were incidence of BSOI, and severity of abdominal trauma defined by abbreviated injury scale (AIS).



RESULTS: From 94,831 female patients, 2598 (2.7%) were pregnant. When compared to non-pregnant patients, PTPs had lower rates of liver (5.5% vs 7.6%, P <.001) and kidney (1.8% vs 2.6%, P =.013) injury. However, PTPs had higher rates of serious (13.4% vs 9.0%, P <.001) and severe abdominal injury (7.5% vs 4.3%, P <.001).



DISCUSSION: BSOI occurred at a lower rate in PTPs compared to non-PTPs; however, contrary to the "cushion effect" observed in obese populations, pregnant women had a higher rate of severe abdominal injuries. These data support comprehensive evaluations for PTPs presenting after a MVC. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: IV (therapeutic).

