Skochko S, Nahmias J, Lekawa M, Kong A, Schubl S, Swentek L, Grigorian A. Am. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38676625
BACKGROUND: Previous studies suggest increased abdominal girth in obese individuals provides a "cushion effect," against severe abdominal trauma. In comparison, the unique anatomic/physiological condition of pregnancy, such as the upward displacement of organs by an expanding uterus, may decrease risk of abdominal injury. However, increased overall blood volume and vascularity of organs during pregnancy raise concerns for increased bleeding and potentially more severe injuries. Therefore, this study aimed to elucidate whether the "cushion effect" observed in obese patients extends to pregnant trauma patients (PTPs). We hypothesized a lower risk of blunt solid organ injury (BSOI) (liver, spleen, and kidney) in pregnant vs non-pregnant blunt trauma patients.
blunt abdominal trauma; blunt solid organ injury; pregnancy