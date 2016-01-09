Abstract

OBJECTIVES: As crises of drug-related maternal harms escalate, US public health surveillance capacity remains suboptimal for drug-related maternal morbidities. Most state hospital discharge databases (HDDs) are encounter-based, and thus limit ascertainment of morbidities to delivery visits and ignoring those occurring during the 21 months spanning pregnancy and postpartum year. This study analyzes data from a state that curates person-centered HDD to compare patterns of substance use disorder (SUD) diagnoses at delivery vs. the full 21 pregnancy/postpartum months, overall and by maternal social position.



METHODS: Among people who experienced an in-hospital birth in New York State between 9/1/2016 and 1/1/2018 (N=330,872), we estimated SUD diagnosis (e.g., opioids, stimulants, benzodiazepines, cannabis) prevalence at delivery; across the full 9 months of pregnancy and 12 postpartum months; and by trimester and postpartum quarter. Risk ratio and risk difference estimated disparities by race/ethnicity, age, rurality, and payor.



RESULTS: The 21-month SUD prevalence rate per 100,000 was 2,671 (95% CI 2616-2726), with 31% (29.5%-31.5%) missing SUD indication when ascertained at delivery only (1866; 95% CI 1820-1912). Quarterly rates followed a roughly J-shaped trajectory. Structurally marginalized individuals suffered the highest 21-month SUD prevalence (e.g., Black:White risk ratio=1.80 [CI:1.73-1.88]).



CONCLUSION: By spanning the full 21 months of pregnancy/postpartum, person-centered HDD reveal than the maternal SUD crisis is far greater than encounter-based delivery estimates had revealed. Generating person-centered HDD will improve efforts to tailor interventions to help people who use drugs survive while pregnant and postpartum, and eliminate inequities.

