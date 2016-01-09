|
Citation
|
D'Souza RR, Cooper HL, Chang HH, Rogers E, Wien S, Blake SC, Kramer MR. Ann. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American College of Epidemiology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38677568
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: As crises of drug-related maternal harms escalate, US public health surveillance capacity remains suboptimal for drug-related maternal morbidities. Most state hospital discharge databases (HDDs) are encounter-based, and thus limit ascertainment of morbidities to delivery visits and ignoring those occurring during the 21 months spanning pregnancy and postpartum year. This study analyzes data from a state that curates person-centered HDD to compare patterns of substance use disorder (SUD) diagnoses at delivery vs. the full 21 pregnancy/postpartum months, overall and by maternal social position.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
data; hospital discharge; postpartum; Pregnancy; Substance Use Disorder; Surveillance