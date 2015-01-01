Abstract

An existing theoretical framework proposes that aberrant temporal processing and a fast internal clock, denoted by overestimation and under-reproduction of time, increases the likelihood of engagement in risky behaviors (ERB). The primary aim of this project was to improve our understanding of the relationship between temporal processing and ERB in college students. The present study used the Wittmann and Paulus (2008) theoretical framework to examine the associations between temporal processing and ERB in college students. College student participants (N = 215) completed self-report measures of ERB, delay aversion, inhibitory control, ADHD symptoms and objective cognitive time estimation and time reproduction tasks. Time estimation accuracy was significantly associated with lower engagement in sexual risk behaviors (OR =.988; 95% CI:.979,.996; p =.006) and aggressive behaviors (OR =.989; 95% CI:.980,.998; p =.018). Time reproduction was not significantly associated with ERB. The present study established preliminary support for the associations between aberrant temporal processing, namely aberrant time estimation, and ERB among college students.

