Abstract

BACKGROUND: The World Health Organization has called for improved surveillance of self-harm and suicide attempts worldwide to benefit suicide prevention programs. International comparisons of registrations are lacking, however, and there is a need for systematically collected, high-quality data across countries. The current study investigated healthcare professionals' perceptions of registration practices and their suggestions for ensuring high-quality registration of self-harm and suicide attempts.



METHODS: Qualitative interviews (N = 20) were conducted among medical secretaries, medical doctors, nurses, and registration advisers from psychiatric and somatic emergency departments in all regions of Denmark between September 2022 and March 2023. Content analysis was performed using NVivo.



RESULTS: Despite great efforts to standardize and assure the quality of registration in Denmark, almost all the healthcare professionals perceived registration practice as inconsistent and unreliable. Codes are often misclassified or unused due to insufficient time, non-standardized training, or insufficient information. The interview informants suggested that coding guidelines should be simplified and made more visible, alongside technical solutions in the electronic health record system.



CONCLUSION: The study findings resulted in eight overall recommendations for clinical practice that aim at improving the registration of patients presenting with self-harm or suicide attempts. This would be expected to help improve surveillance and prevention programs.

Language: en