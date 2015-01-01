|
Citation
|
Jakobsen SG, Andersen PT, Lauritsen J, Larsen CP, Stenager E, Christiansen E. BMC Prim. Care 2024; 25(1): e139.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38678191
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The World Health Organization has called for improved surveillance of self-harm and suicide attempts worldwide to benefit suicide prevention programs. International comparisons of registrations are lacking, however, and there is a need for systematically collected, high-quality data across countries. The current study investigated healthcare professionals' perceptions of registration practices and their suggestions for ensuring high-quality registration of self-harm and suicide attempts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Emergency Service, Hospital; *Qualitative Research; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology/prevention & control/psychology; *Suicide, Attempted/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Adult; Attitude of Health Personnel; Denmark/epidemiology; Diagnosis; Emergency Department; Female; Health Personnel/psychology; Humans; Interviews as Topic; Male; Practice guidelines as topic; Qualitative research; Registries; Self-injurious Behaviour; Suicide, attempted