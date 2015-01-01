Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide bereavement entails profound social stressors, including stigma and communication barriers, which can impair social support for suicide loss survivors (SLS). Despite recognized benefits of empathetic interactions, social support, and self-disclosure in mitigating adverse mental health outcomes after suicide loss, we lack a comprehensive understanding of the factors influencing perceived social support among SLS within their broader social environments. To address this gap, our study explores the diverse social experiences of SLS beyond their immediate circles. Specifically, we identify characteristics that define both supportive and non-supportive social experiences of SLS, as well as the facilitators and barriers to social support in the context of suicide bereavement.



METHODS: In 2022, we conducted structured online individual interviews with a diverse sample of 18 SLS in Germany. We analyzed these interviews using qualitative content analysis.



RESULTS: We examined the social experiences of SLS across three phases and social contexts: (1) the immediate aftermath of the loss; (2) during bereavement practices; and (3) over time. Our findings show that proactive responses and personalized mourning rituals significantly enhance SLS' sense of community support, while encounters characterized by avoidance or intrusive curiosity lead to feelings of isolation. Over time, supportive interactions often emerge from peers with similar experiences, promoting openness and shared vulnerability. Conversely, superficial engagement, along with experiences of others depersonalizing and avoiding conversations about the loss, contribute to a sense of marginalization.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings highlight the importance of proactive engagement and open dialogue, calling for societal and communicative shifts toward inclusive and compassionate approaches in addressing suicide loss. This study underscores the need for comprehensive strategies that enhance both suicide and grief literacy and address the taboo and stigma surrounding suicide, ultimately fostering supportive social environments for SLS.

