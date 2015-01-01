|
Citation
|
Marek F, Oexle N. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1190.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38678182
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide bereavement entails profound social stressors, including stigma and communication barriers, which can impair social support for suicide loss survivors (SLS). Despite recognized benefits of empathetic interactions, social support, and self-disclosure in mitigating adverse mental health outcomes after suicide loss, we lack a comprehensive understanding of the factors influencing perceived social support among SLS within their broader social environments. To address this gap, our study explores the diverse social experiences of SLS beyond their immediate circles. Specifically, we identify characteristics that define both supportive and non-supportive social experiences of SLS, as well as the facilitators and barriers to social support in the context of suicide bereavement.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Bereavement; *Qualitative Research; *Social Support; *Suicide/psychology; Adult; Aged; Female; Germany; Grief after suicide; Humans; Interview study; Interviews as Topic; Male; Middle Aged; Social experience; Social Stigma; Social support; Suicide bereavement; Suicide loss; Suicide stigma; Survivors/psychology; Traumatic grief; Young Adult