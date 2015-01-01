|
Citation
Wang T, Liu H, Zhou X, Wang C. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1184.
DOI
PMID
38678184
Abstract
BACKGROUND: With the rapid aging of the domestic population, China has a strong incentive to increase the statutory retirement age. How retirement affects the health of the elderly is crucial to this policymaking. The health consequences of retirement have been debated greatly. This study aims to investigate the effects of retirement on physical and mental health among Chinese elderly people.
Language: en
Keywords
*Mental Health/statistics & numerical data; *Retirement/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Aged; CHARLS; China/epidemiology; Chinese elderly; Female; Fuzzy Logic; Health Status; Humans; Longitudinal Studies; Male; Mental health; Middle Aged; Physical health; Prospective Studies; Regression Analysis; Regression discontinuity design; Retirement