Abstract

BACKGROUND: Domestic and sexual violence have been linked to adverse gynecological and obstetric outcomes. Survivors often find it difficult to verbalize such violence due to feelings of shame and guilt. Vulnerable or socially excluded women are frequently excluded from research, particularly qualitative studies on violence. This study aimed to characterize the perceived impact of domestic or sexual violence on the gynecological health and follow-up among women with complex social situations.



METHODS: We analyzed the data following inductive thematic analysis methods.



RESULTS: Between April 2022 and January 2023, we conducted 25 semi-structured interviews, lasting on average 90 min (range: 45-180), with women aged between 19 and 52, recruited in an emergency shelter in the Paris area. The women described physical and psychological violence mainly in the domestic sphere, their altered gynecological and mental health and their perception of gynecological care. The levels of uptake of gynecological care were related to the characteristics of the violence and their consequences. The description of gynecological examination was close to the description of coerced marital sexuality which was not considered to be sexual violence. Gynecological examination, likely to trigger embarrassment and discomfort, was always perceived to be necessary and justified, and consent was implied.



CONCLUSION: This study can help question the appropriateness of professional practices related to the prevention of violence against women and gynecological examination practices. Any gynecological examination should be carried out within the framework of an equal relationship between caregiver and patient, for the general population and for women with a history of violence. It participates in preventing violence in the context of care, and more widely, in preventing violence against women.

Language: en