Iraola E, Menard JP, Buresi I, Chariot P. BMC Womens Health 2024; 24(1): e264.
38678204
BACKGROUND: Domestic and sexual violence have been linked to adverse gynecological and obstetric outcomes. Survivors often find it difficult to verbalize such violence due to feelings of shame and guilt. Vulnerable or socially excluded women are frequently excluded from research, particularly qualitative studies on violence. This study aimed to characterize the perceived impact of domestic or sexual violence on the gynecological health and follow-up among women with complex social situations.
