Abstract

Recently, traumatic brain injury (TBI) has been a growing disorder due to frequent brain dysfunction. The Glasgow Coma Scale expresses TBI as classified as having mild, moderate, or severe brain effects, according to the effects on the brain. Brain receptors undergo various modifications in their pathology through chemical synaptic pathways, leading to depression, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's disease. These brain disorders can be controlled using central receptors such as dopamine, glutamate, and γ-aminobutyric acid, which are clearly explained in this review. Furthermore, there are many complications in TBI's clinical trials and diagnostics, leading to insignificant treatment, causing permanent neuro-damage, physical disability, and even death. Bio-screening and conventional molecular-based therapies are inappropriate due to poor preclinical testing and delayed recovery. Hence, modern nanotechnology utilizing nanopulsed laser therapy and advanced nanoparticle insertion will be suitable for TBI's diagnostics and treatment. In recent days, nanotechnology has an important role in TBI control and provides a higher success rate than conventional therapies. This review highlights the pathophysiology of TBI by comprising the drawbacks of conventional techniques and supports suitable modern alternates for treating TBI.

