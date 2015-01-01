Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although evidence in supporting the associations between childhood maltreatment (CM), parenting style and anxiety in children and adolescents exists, few high-quality analytical epidemiological studies which focusing on clinically diagnosed anxiety disorders (AD) had been published.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to further corroborate the associations between CM, parenting style, and AD in a large representative sample of Chinese children and adolescents. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Study subjects were derived from the Mental Health Survey for Children and Adolescents in Yunnan (MHSCAY), a population-based cross-sectional program.



METHODS: Individually matched case-control study design was adopted. Univariate and multivariate conditional binary logistic regression models were used to estimate the associations between CM, parenting style and AD. Dose-response trends were estimated using the Cochran-Armitage Chi-square test. A series of stratified analyses were conducted to explore effect modification on exposure-outcome association by some important features.



RESULTS: Totally we screened out 202 cases and 404 matched controls, with an age mean of 14.43 years. Conditional logistic regression models revealed that EA and a higher level of parental over-protection were significantly associated with increased risk of AD, with adjusted ORs of 3.39 (95 % CI: 2.07-5.56) and 1.93 (95 % CI: 1.28-2.90). Stratified analysis identified noticeable effect modification by sex, age, and whether the only child in the family.



CONCLUSIONS: Major findings of this study suggested that children and adolescents who had experienced EA or raised up by over-protective parents are at increased risk of AD. Targeted intervention measures should be developed and implemented for these high-risk youths.

