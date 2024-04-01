SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Herpertz J, Goltermann J, Gruber M, Blitz R, Taylor J, Brosch K, Stein F, Straube B, Meinert S, Kraus A, Leehr EJ, Repple J, Redlich R, Gutfleisch L, Besteher B, Ratzsch J, Winter A, Bonnekoh LM, Winter NR, Emden D, Kircher T, Nenadic I, Dannlowski U, Hahn T, Opel N. Eur. Neuropsychopharmacol. 2024; 83: 59-60.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.euroneuro.2024.04.006

PMID

38677192

Abstract

[Abstract unavailable]


Language: en

Keywords

Affective disorders; Childhood maltreatment; Covid-19; Mental health; Psychological adaptation; Smartphone sensing

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print