Abstract

PURPOSE: Maternal mental health and substance use, referred to as dual pathology, represent significant concerns associated with adverse pregnancy and birth outcomes, a prevalence higher than commonly anticipated. Nonetheless, a notable dearth exists ofevidence-based treatment protocols tailored for pregnant women with dual pathology.



METHODS: A systematic review, adhering to the PRISMA methodology, was conducted.



RESULTS: Out of the 57 identified papers deemed potentially relevant, only 2were ultimately included. Given the limited number of studies assessing the efficacy of psychological interventions utilizing randomized controlled trials (RCTs) for both mental health and substance misuse, and considering the diverse objectives and measures employed, definitive conclusions regarding the effectiveness of psychological interventions in this domain prove challenging.



CONCLUSIONS: Maternal mental health appears to be the proverbial "elephant in the room". The development of specialized and integrated interventions stands as an imperative to effectively address this pressing issue. As elucidated in the present review, these interventions ought to be grounded in empirical evidence. Furthermore, it is essential that such interventions undergo rigorous evaluation through RCTs to ascertain their efficacy levels. Ultimately, the provision of these interventions by psychology/psychiatric professionals, both within clinical practice and the RCTs themselves, is recommended to facilitate the generalizability of the results to specialized settings.

