Abstract

Engaging in health-risk behaviors (HRBs) may be correlated with depressive symptoms among college students, but these relationships require more research. The purpose of this study was to examine the associations of physical activity levels (i.e., light [LPA] and moderate-vigorous [MVPA]) and HRBs (i.e., sedentary behavior [screen-based and non-screen-based behavior] and cigarette and e-cigarette tobacco use) with depressive symptoms in a sample of college students. Physical activity levels and HRBs were assessed through validated questionnaires. In total, 366 students participated (M(age) = 22.59 ± 3.54; 60.1% female; 52.9% normal weight). E-cigarette use in males (β = 0.23, p < 0.05) and screen-based sedentary behavior in females (β = 0.14, p < 0.05) showed significant predictive utility toward depressive symptoms. In the overweight/obese group, screen-based sedentary behaviors (β = 0.19, p < 0.05) and e-cigarette use (β = 0.23, p < 0.01) showed significant predictive utility toward depressive symptoms. Females reported higher levels of depressive symptoms (M(female) = 18.23 vs. M(male) = 14.81; η(2) = 0.03) and less MVPA (M(male) = 52.83 vs. M(female) = 41.09; η(2) = 0.06) than males. Enhancing mental health by improving physical activity and eliminating HRBs should be tailored toward at-risk demographics.

Language: en