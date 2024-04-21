Abstract

Prenatal depression carries substantial risks for maternal and fetal health and increases susceptibility to postpartum depression. Untreated depression in pregnancy is correlated with adverse outcomes such as an increased risk of suicidal ideation, miscarriage and neonatal growth problems. Notwithstanding concerns about the use of antidepressants, the available treatment options emphasize the importance of specialized medical supervision during gestation. The purpose of this paper is to conduct a brief literature review on the main antidepressant drugs and their effects on pregnancy, assessing their risks and benefits. The analysis of the literature shows that it is essential that pregnancy be followed by specialized doctors and multidisciplinary teams (obstetricians, psychiatrists and psychologists) who attend to the woman's needs. Depression can now be treated safely during pregnancy by choosing drugs that have no teratogenic effects and fewer side effects for both mother and child. Comprehensive strategies involving increased awareness, early diagnosis, clear guidelines and effective treatment are essential to mitigate the impact of perinatal depression.

Language: en