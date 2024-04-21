|
Xiao B, Parent N, Bond T, Sam J, Shapka J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(4).
DOI
PMID
38673340
PMCID
Abstract
The objective of the present study was to examine developmental trajectories of cyber-aggression in early adolescence, as well as their relationship with predictive factors related to cyber-aggression (e.g., overt aggression, gender, and time spent online). Participants were 384 adolescents from the Lower Mainland of British Columbia, Canada who were in grade six and grade seven at Time 1 of the study (192 boys, Mage = 13.62 years, SD = 0.74 year). Three years of longitudinal data on cyber-aggression, overt aggression, and time spent online were collected via online self-report questionnaires.
Language: en
