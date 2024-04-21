Abstract

Consistent condom use is recognized as one of the most effective strategies to prevent unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections. Despite their effectiveness, condoms remain fairly well used among younger people. The conception of appropriate measures to change behaviors needs a deep understanding of the factors underlying poor adherence to condom use. This study aims to identify the predictors of condom use among college students. A cross-sectional, correlational, and predictive study was conducted involving a convenience sample of 1946 university students, with an average age of 21 years (20.74 ± 2.32). Pender's Health Promotion Model (HPM) was used as a conceptual and methodological framework to understand the relationship between the predictors of condom use. An explanatory theoretical model of condom use behavior was established using path analysis. Condom use among young people is infrequent, with only 39.4% of respondents reporting consistent use. Perceived benefits, positive feelings, and interpersonal influences emerged as variables with the most explicitly positive influence on the commitment to condom use, a trend confirmed for both sexes. Commitment was the strongest predictor of condom use behavior (β = 0.580; p < 0.001). Pender's HPM is effective in explaining the relationships between the predictors of condom use.

