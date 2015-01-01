Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study investigates maxillofacial fractures in non-indigenous ethnic groups who were reviewed in the national maxillofacial unit in Ireland. The aim of this study was to highlight any potential trends in presentation of facial fractures in non-indigenous groups in comparison to previous reports which have included all ethnicities. This unique study is based on the fact that Ireland has only recently transformed into a diverse, multi-cultural country. This is unlike countries such as the UK and USA which have a long history of multicultural integration.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This retrospective study evaluated the trauma database of 4761 patients with 5038 fractures who attended the national maxillofacial unit over a 5-year period from 2015 to 2019. Parameters included age, gender, mechanism of injury, fracture sustained, time of the day, day of the week, month of injury, and the referral source were obtained from patient records.



RESULTS: The study identified 456 patients who did not identify as being born in Ireland, with 384 males and 72 females. The most common fracture seen was of the zygomatic bone, and the most common mechanism of injury was alleged assault for this cohort. Most injuries occurred in late afternoon with Friday being the most common day of the week.



CONCLUSION: This study shows how maxillofacial units need to adapt to the changing trends in Irish demographics with increased demand for resources such as translation services. A further study could evaluate the rapidly changing demographic with mass migration of people currently seeking refuge in Western Europe.

