Citation
Costello L, Ogunbowale A, Ekanayake K. Ir. J. Med. Sci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38676900
Abstract
BACKGROUND: This study investigates maxillofacial fractures in non-indigenous ethnic groups who were reviewed in the national maxillofacial unit in Ireland. The aim of this study was to highlight any potential trends in presentation of facial fractures in non-indigenous groups in comparison to previous reports which have included all ethnicities. This unique study is based on the fact that Ireland has only recently transformed into a diverse, multi-cultural country. This is unlike countries such as the UK and USA which have a long history of multicultural integration.
Language: en
Keywords
Injury; Maxillofacial; Non-indigenous; Trauma