Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic spinal injury in children is a rare but serious life event. Predicting pediatric patients at risk for spinal injury remains difficult. This study focuses on the cause of the injury and predictors to identify children at risk and appropriate diagnostic procedures.



METHODS: Retrospective chart review from the Landelijke Trauma Registratie of patients with spinal injury from 2010 to 2021 in a level 1 pediatric trauma center.



RESULTS: We included 114 children with spinal injury, 79.8% of whom were aged 12-17 years. In the overall trauma population, the incidence of spinal injury was 10% in children aged 12-17 years, 2.3% in children aged 6-11 years, and 0.4% in children 0-5 years of age. Neurological deficits were present in 27.2% of patients in the emergency department, with permanent deficits in 14.0%. Spinal fractures were present in 91.2% of 12-17-year-olds, 43.8% in 6-11-year-olds, and 71.4% in 0-5-year-olds. ISS was 23 (SD 14) in children with spinal injury compared to 8 (SD 9) for children without spinal injury.



CONCLUSIONS: In children 0-11 years old, spinal injury is very rare compared to the overall trauma population, and there are more non-osseous injuries. Clinicians should consider MRI as the next step after conventional X-ray to diagnose or exclude spinal injuries in this group. In older children aged 12-17 years, the incidence of spinal injury is much higher, at 10%. Although ISS is higher in children with spinal injury, a low ISS does not exclude spinal injury. If one fracture is found, more fractures in other regions of the spine may be present.

Language: en