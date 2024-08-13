|
Citation
Patlan I, Gamelin G, Khalaj K, Castonguay T, Dover G. J. Clin. Med. 2024; 13(8).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
38673675
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Assessing sport-related concussions in athletes presents challenges due to symptom variability. This study aimed to explore the relationship between acute concussion symptoms and athlete fear avoidance, pain catastrophizing, depression, and anxiety. Anxiety and depression have previously been associated with the number of symptoms after a concussion, but no prior research has examined the possible link between athlete fear avoidance and acute concussion symptoms.
Language: en
Keywords
pain-related fear; psychosocial factor; sport; sport-related concussion; traumatic brain injury