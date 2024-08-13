SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Patlan I, Gamelin G, Khalaj K, Castonguay T, Dover G. J. Clin. Med. 2024; 13(8).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/jcm13082401

PMID

38673675

PMCID

PMC11050826

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Assessing sport-related concussions in athletes presents challenges due to symptom variability. This study aimed to explore the relationship between acute concussion symptoms and athlete fear avoidance, pain catastrophizing, depression, and anxiety. Anxiety and depression have previously been associated with the number of symptoms after a concussion, but no prior research has examined the possible link between athlete fear avoidance and acute concussion symptoms.

METHODS: Thirty-four collegiate athletes (mean age = 20.9 ± 1.8 years) were assessed within 48 h of a concussion using the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 5, Athlete Fear Avoidance Questionnaire (AFAQ), Pain Catastrophizing Scale, and Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale.

RESULTS: Results showed a significant association between the athlete fear avoidance and the number of concussion symptoms (r = 0.493, p = 0.003), as well as depression and anxiety measured by HADS (r = 0.686, p < 0.001). Athlete fear avoidance and HADS scores were predictors of symptom severity, explaining 41% of the variance (p = 0.001). Athletes with higher fear avoidance tended to report more symptoms post concussion.

CONCLUSIONS: This study underscores the link between athlete fear avoidance, anxiety, depression, and the severity of concussion symptoms. Administering the AFAQ to assess athlete fear avoidance at the initial assessment of a concussion may be helpful in interpreting the symptoms of an acute concussion.


Language: en

Keywords

pain-related fear; psychosocial factor; sport; sport-related concussion; traumatic brain injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print